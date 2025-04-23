Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 195.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

