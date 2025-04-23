Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after acquiring an additional 239,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 157,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,809,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WDS opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

