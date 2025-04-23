Transce3nd LLC Purchases Shares of 550 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income now owns 242,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 71,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 38,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

