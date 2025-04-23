Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Waters by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $331.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.81.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.13.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

