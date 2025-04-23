Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 20,522 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,380,820,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,754,000 after buying an additional 1,922,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,234,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,994,000 after acquiring an additional 92,208 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,455.04. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,951 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.