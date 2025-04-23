Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Invst LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Target by 331.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.37.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.93. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $168.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

