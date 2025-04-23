Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.02 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. William Blair downgraded Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $278.53 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

