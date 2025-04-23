199 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Bought by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 11.8 %
BATS:VFMO opened at $144.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $906.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.13.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile
The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.