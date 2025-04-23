MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

