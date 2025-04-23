Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Issues Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.