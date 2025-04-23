Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to “Strong-Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $585.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $642.12 and a 200-day moving average of $732.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $525.99 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,364,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

