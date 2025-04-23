Natixis Acquires New Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Natixis owned about 0.45% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 74,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

