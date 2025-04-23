Natixis Sells 9,008 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Match Group were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

