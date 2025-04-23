MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,941,000 after acquiring an additional 794,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $64,410,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Saia by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $46,514,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,767,000.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $331.28 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.50 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.76 and a 200-day moving average of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.39.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

