Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,457,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $217.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.74 and its 200 day moving average is $201.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

