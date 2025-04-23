Best Blockchain Stocks To Research – April 22nd

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that integrate blockchain technology into their operations, products, or services. These companies often focus on innovations like distributed ledger systems, cryptocurrency, and secure transaction technologies, making their stock performance tied to the evolving landscape of blockchain adoption in various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,373,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,271. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $355.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 17,458,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,720,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 15,992,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,260,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $948.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

