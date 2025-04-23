Best Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – April 22nd

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, BCE, and Nexstar Media Group are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares in companies that generate revenue primarily from digital content and online platforms, including social media, streaming services, and digital advertising. These stocks reflect the growth and challenges of the evolving digital landscape, often influenced by technological advancements, consumer behavior shifts, and changes in digital marketing strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.83. 12,533,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,623,735. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,548. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.98. 731,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,531,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,816. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 2.35.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 842,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,260. BCE has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

NXST traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average is $163.56. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $143.24 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

