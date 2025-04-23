Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

ZION stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

