Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.850-13.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.23 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

