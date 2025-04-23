MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

