Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 503,040 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $846.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $63,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,424,944 shares in the company, valued at $217,188,021.12. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,742,581 shares of company stock worth $28,407,543. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

