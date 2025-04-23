Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Veritex Trading Up 2.7 %

VBTX opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

Veritex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, March 17th. Hovde Group raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

