Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.
Veritex Trading Up 2.7 %
VBTX opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.
Veritex Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veritex
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veritex
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Eli Lilly Nails Oral GLP-1 Trial—Here’s What It Means for LLY
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Fundamentally Sound Verizon Pulls Back Into Buying Opportunity
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Could Palantir’s Latest Partnership Set a Base for a Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.