BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 103.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,161,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $654,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $73.63 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

