Ossiam Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ossiam decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 85,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,077,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,249,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $911,330.28. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $28,179,150. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.67.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $292.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.74. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $233.28 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

