BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.15.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

