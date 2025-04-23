BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after buying an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,644,000 after buying an additional 595,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,525,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

