BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,028 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AES were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AES by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 18,047.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.