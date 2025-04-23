Ossiam Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 996.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,148,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,026,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

