State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Purchases 1,498 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,888,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after buying an additional 262,486 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

ONEOK stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

