State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE HWM opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

