State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $16.72 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $573.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $622.56 and a 200-day moving average of $730.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.79.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

