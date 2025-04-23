State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Decreases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $19,844,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,592.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 376,743 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after buying an additional 282,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,680,000 after buying an additional 218,163 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,486.56. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

