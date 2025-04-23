State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Purchases 2,021 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,008,427 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

