State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 2,916 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned approximately 0.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.71%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

