AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

