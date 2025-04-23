Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 55,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,174,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.2922 dividend. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.