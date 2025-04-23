New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.18. 463,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,770,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,016.21. This represents a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

