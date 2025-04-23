First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.22 and last traded at C$16.22. 179,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,680,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.77.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$844,400.00. Also, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett acquired 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$26,719.00. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

