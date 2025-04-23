Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 638.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.