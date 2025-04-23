Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 2,550,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,129,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. The trade was a 2.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,559.20. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,440,000 after buying an additional 774,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 502,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,098,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after buying an additional 289,865 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.