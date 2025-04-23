Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $41.21. Approximately 33,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 420,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

