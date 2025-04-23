CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09. 248,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,873,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

CommScope Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CommScope

The stock has a market cap of $699.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CommScope by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

