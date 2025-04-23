Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $16.86. Infosys shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 2,821,154 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Infosys Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,877,000 after buying an additional 6,693,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Infosys by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,912,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,903 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1,668.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,228,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Infosys by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,225,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

