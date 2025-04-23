Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 24,258,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 50,674,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nuformix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 293 ($3.88) price target for the company.

Get Nuformix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nuformix

Nuformix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07.

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

About Nuformix

(Get Free Report)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.