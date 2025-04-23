dYdX One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.40 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $58.49 million and $16.40 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 216,204,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,806,463 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

