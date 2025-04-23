Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $175.08 million and approximately $32.24 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,254,064 coins and its circulating supply is 723,086,329 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official message board is forum.osmosis.zone. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

