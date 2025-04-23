Taiko Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Taiko has a market cap of $66.90 million and $28.33 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,522.14 or 0.99874229 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,915.80 or 0.99226711 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,098,280 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 103,098,280.80951223 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.65986077 USD and is up 11.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $27,985,428.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

