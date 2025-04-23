Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

