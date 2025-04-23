Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 3,837 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,961 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

