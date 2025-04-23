Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,349 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 2.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 96,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.27 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Desjardins began coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

